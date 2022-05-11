Villa man jailed for one year for breaking into House of Culture

By Latrishka Thomas

A Villa man will be spending the next year of his life in Her Majesty’s Prison for breaking into the House of Culture.

Daren Buckley, a repeat offender, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday for what was supposed to be his trial.

But the defendant decided to own up to the crime.

The break-in took place on February 3 at the building on the corner of Corn Alley and Redcliffe Street.

At around 8.30pm, a security officer on duty in the three-storey building which houses several government departments, heard noise coming from the floor above him, the third floor.

When he went to check, he saw the defendant and quickly ran back to the second floor to call the police.

Officers arrived shortly after, but by then the defendant was no longer inside the building.

It was when the officers were standing outside of the building that they saw Buckley across the street.

The security officer identified him as the intruder and they arrested him.

The man, who is already serving time for another sentence, was given an additional year for this offence by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.