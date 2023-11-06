Villa man bailed on theft charges

- Advertisement -

A Villa man has been bailed after apparently stealing items worth more than $15,000.

Brandon Murphy appeared before St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He was granted bail by acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason in the sum of $20,000 with a $2,000 cash component. Other conditions, including the need for two sureties, were also imposed.

It is alleged that Murphy stole items collectively valued at $15,647 from Bishopsgate Street, St John’s, on September 23.

The items include pieces of gold jewellery, a Samsung Galaxy, a bank card and IDs, as well as cash belonging to another man.

Murphy was arrested and charged on Independence Day.

His committal hearing has been set for January 30.