Villa man bailed for alleged violent altercation

By Kisean Joseph

A Villa man facing six criminal charges including grievous bodily harm was granted bail in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Shamar Payne, 28, represented by attorney Michael Archibald, was bailed in the sum of $40,000 with a cash component of $4,000 and two sureties.

Payne is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – an indictable offence – plus assault with intent to rob, two counts of battery on police, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Police were responding to an apparent altercation between Payne and another man on June 25 which allegedly left the latter individual with multiple lacerations about his body.

In making the application for bail, Archibald informed the court that Payne is gainfully employed at the Ministry of Works and resides with his mother. The attorney said his client, who is Antiguan by birth, does not hold a passport and therefore does not present a significant flight risk.

Archibald also said Payne does not live in close proximity to the victim, who resides in New Winthorpes, which was a concern of the court.

The court instructed Payne that he should remain at his residence and, if moving, give the St John’s Police Station three days’ notice.

The defendant must report to the latter police station three days a week and was also told not to interact directly or indirectly with the victim or any other known witness by any means.

In spite of the fact that Payne does not have a passport, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke insisted he surrender any travel documents, with the instruction that if he has to travel, he receives written consent of the court.