Villa man assisting police following latest homicide

A 38-year-old Villa man is currently in police custody assisting the police with investigations into the alleged murder of 36-year-old Christopher Smithers of Friars Hill Development.

According to Police Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Frankie Thomas, Smithers and the alleged suspect were involved in an altercation, during which, he allegedly armed himself with a sharp object to stab the deceased.

Smithers was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injury.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 6:45 pm.

Police say a number of people, who they believe can further assist them in their investigations, are currently being interviewed.

The incident occurred on St. Johns Street around 6:23 pm on March 1.