Villa eye top position after latest win

FC Aston Villa have their sights set on the top position on the Division one standings as they sit just two points behind PIC Liberta Blackhawks after defeating All Saints United, 2-0, last Friday. Gavin Lewis (29th) and Rivero Yasnay (33rd) were the goal scorers for the victors.

United however dropped to 6th place on the 12-team standings with 13 points. Lion Hill were also victorious upsetting Ottos Rangers FC, 1-0. Cassiano Samuel found the back of the net in the 56th minute to secure a full three points for the victors. Lion Hill moved up to the 8th position with 13 points despite having identical records to Potters Tigers (7th) and All Saints United who both boast a better goal difference.

Rangers remain in the 3rd spot with 15 points. In the final game of the day, Island Original John Hughes ran a clinic on Freemans Village Scorpions, scoring 6 goals to nil. John Hughes moved to 10th place with 8 points while the Scorpions continue to sit at bottom of the table with 4 points after 9 showings.