Villa eye Premier League spot after latest win

After a 9-year absence, FC Aston Villa have their eyes set on the Premier League, following their latest 1-0 victory over Ottos Rangers on Tuesday after- noon in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division One league, the Lions virtually have one foot in the top flight.

Reviro Yasnay scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

“I am confident after gaining a total of 45 points, we will gain promotion to the Premier league.”

Those were the words spoken by Manger of the FC Aston Villa team, Neil Cochrane who spoke briefly on the Good Morning JoJo show yesterday.

Villa, who now sit in the top position on the 12-team standings are on 42 points with their next encounter being a game against a struggling Freemans Village Scorpions team on Friday.

Newly promoted team, Willikies FC also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they edged out Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC, 1- 0 in Glanvilles.

Daniel Nanton scored the winning goal in the 46th minute.

Willikies now move to 3rd place with 31 points while Glanvilles remain in the 11th spot with 12 points.

In the other Division One encounter, Lion Hill FC edged out Potters Tigers, 1-0.

A goal by Jamary Gall- away pushed the victors to 6th place with 25 points while Potters remained in the 9th spot with 16 points.

Golden Grove FC trumped 5P’s Wadadli, 2-0 in the lone Division Two match-up.

Akeem Francis was a goal shy of recording a hat- trick as he scored in both the 67th and 70th minutes.

Front-runners, Golden Grove extended their lead to 5 clear points ahead of Police FC who sit on 31 points on the Zone 2 standings while 5P’s remain in 7th place with 13 points.

Matches will continue today in Division 2 as Tamo FC will host Bolans FC and Point WestHam will visit BlueJays FC in Zone 1, while in Zone 2, Hon. Molwyn Joseph Bendals will host Po- lice and National Park English Harbour will visit Bailey’s Jewelry Young Warriors.

All matches will kick-off at 4:20 p.m.