Villa command top spot after latest victory

New Story

FC Aston Villa reclaimed the top spot in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division one league after their 7-1 thrashing of Hill Top FC last Friday.

Rivero Yasnay recorded a hattrick for the victors as he scored in the 13th, 17th and 54th minutes.

Up and coming stars, Renaldo Flowers and Tavin Crump, repectively found the back of the net in the 58th and 78th minute, while teammate Kwame-Ture Kirby was just a goal shy of recording another hattrick for the Lions as he scored in both the 86th and 88th minute.

Massiah Hillhouse (49th) was the lone goal-scorer for Hill Top.

Despite being at the top of the 12-team standings with 39 points, Villa only edged out PIC Liberta Blackhawks by a plus 35 goal difference to Liberta’s plus 30.

Hill Top however dropped to 7th place with 22 points.

The Blackhawks regained their winning ways as they defeated Island Original John Hughes, 3-1.

Lennox Julian (2nd), Jamore Benjamin (21st) and Courtney Clarke (25th) all scored for the victors while Brian Weaver (38th) was the lone goal scorer for John Hughes.

John Hughes now sit in 10th place with 14 points.

Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC recorded their second victory of the season as they edged out Lion Hill, 2-1.

Gavin John drew first blood for Glanvilles but Kareem Martin of Lion Hill equalised before the end of the first half.

However, Randy George found the back of the net in the 61st minute. To give Glanvilles victory.

Glanvilles however remain in 11th place with 10 points while Lion Hill slumped to 6th place with 23.

In the other Division one encounter, Ottos Rangers edged out All Saints United, 2-1.

An own goal by Diondre Samuel put Rangers ahead in the 28th minute.

The agony would continue for United as Sean Samuel made it 2-0 in the 61st.

Shakeem Dublin pulled one back in minute 67.

Rangers jumped to 5th place with 26 points while United dropped to 8th with 21 points.

Mahico Stars also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they defeated CPTSA Wings, 2-1 in the lone Division 2 Zone 2 match.

Deon Lavon and Ozani Ambrose scored for the victors while Tariq Williams found the back of the net in a losing effort.

Mahico remain in the 10th spot with 10 points while Wings remain in the 8th spot with 12 points.