Victim’s relatives demand answers about escapee

New Story

A “justice march” is being organised by relatives of one of the three men allegedly murdered by Delano Forbes, who escaped from the police on Monday.

One relative who did not want to be identified by name, told OBSERVER media yesterday that the family will be following protocol to notify the police of the plan on Monday.

She said the police advised them yesterday that they need to give seven days’ notice.

The young woman who spoke with a reporter, said she’s related to Wilfred “Bongo” Williams who was stabbed to death in December and dumped in a latrine pit which was then nailed shut. Forbes was later arrested and charged for that killing, as well as the killings of Shawn Henry and Lisue Samuel.

Williams’ relative said the police have not reached out to the family with any information or assurance of their safety since Forbes escaped from them.

She also lamented the “lack of information” from the minister of public safety, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin who said he requested a report from the police on Tuesday and that the details would be made public. Up to yesterday, no such report was shared with the media.

The woman also lamented not hearing from minister of social transformation Samantha Marshall and she said that for this and the other aforementioned reasons, the family is calling on residents of Swetes and other people to support the march when the time comes.

She said her family is concerned and many people are on edge about their safety since learning of Forbes’ escape.