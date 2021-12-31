26.7 C
St John's
Friday, 31 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesVeterinarian urges public to shield pets from harm during NYE celebrations
The Big Stories

Veterinarian urges public to shield pets from harm during NYE celebrations

0
75

Ahead of this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations, residents and visitors are being urged to practice good petcare, by shielding their animals from anything that could do them physical or psychological harm.

Firework displays have long been a tradition on New Year’s Eve – or Old Year’s Night – for many people, but some pets are not the biggest fans of the loud sounds and bright lights. 

Veterinarian, Dr Diandra Payne, says pet owners should put things in place to prevent the animals being exposed to these triggers. 

The veterinarian also urged pet owners to be careful with their Christmas decorations, warning thatmany of these contain pieces that could be harmful to the animals.

Previous articleMarine Biologist cites other contributors to environmental damage
Next articleMedical professional shares struggles faced in the Pediatric Department at SLBMC
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021