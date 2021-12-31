Veterinarian urges public to shield pets from harm during NYE celebrations

Ahead of this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations, residents and visitors are being urged to practice good petcare, by shielding their animals from anything that could do them physical or psychological harm.

Firework displays have long been a tradition on New Year’s Eve – or Old Year’s Night – for many people, but some pets are not the biggest fans of the loud sounds and bright lights.

Veterinarian, Dr Diandra Payne, says pet owners should put things in place to prevent the animals being exposed to these triggers.

The veterinarian also urged pet owners to be careful with their Christmas decorations, warning thatmany of these contain pieces that could be harmful to the animals.