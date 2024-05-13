Veteran Wilden Cornwall fires as Blackhawks soar into Super40 final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran all-rounder and former Leeward Islands player Wilden “Polo” Cornwall was in fine form over the weekend, grabbing three wickets while hitting 32 runs to help guide defending champions, Liberta Blackhawks, to an eight-wicket win over Rising Sun Spartans and into the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super40 competition.

Named Player of the Match, Cornwall claimed three wickets for 11 runs in four overs to help restrict Rising Sun Spartans to a paltry 85 all out in just 27.4 overs. There were two wickets each for Kadeem Phillip who bagged two for 17 and Kofi James who snatched two for 37. Kerry Mentore was the only batter of note for Spartans with 35 from 50 deliveries before he was out lbw to Phillip.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Blackhawks reached their target at 89 for two in just 10 overs. Leeward Islands all-rounder Kofi James led the way with the bat, hitting 46 off 33 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. Cornwall chipped in with 32 runs off 20 balls with two fours and three sixes.

There was one wicket each for Owen Graham (1/4) and Dario Hodge (1/5) bowling for Spartans.