Veteran cyclist reveals unpredictable season hampering preparations for major meet

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Experienced cyclist Sean Weathered, said the haphazard manner in which the 2021 cycling season has progressed has not augured well for his preparation as it pertains to the upcoming Caribbean Cycling Championships.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Weathered said that not being able to have regular competitive races coupled with the readjusting of the dates for the Caribbean Championships, has affected his routine.

“It has in terms of training, because whereas we were looking at March for the Caribbean Championships, that has now been changed to June. I was looking at peak fitness in January, I had to drop that and now starting to retrain again to build again for Jun,e so it has been an up and down thing, but we all know why – Covid,” he said.

Last week, the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) was forced to postpone an individual time trial organised by the Road Runners Cycling Club after the body indicated they were not prepared to host the event.

The body, about three weeks prior, had also announced the postponing of an event due to deteriorating conditions in the roads that were part of the designated route.

Weathered said that despite the setbacks, a number of adjustments have been made to his training routine in an effort to keep him on track.

“There is just some adjustments that needs to happen and Jeffery Kelsick, as the coach, has made the adjustments so we’re back on the training programme. We have been racing because we raced a few weeks ago and we have a next race scheduled for the 25th [April] so hopefully it should happen,” he said.

The federation’s next race on the calendar, a near 40 miles circuit race, is slated for April 25.