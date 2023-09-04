Veteran bodybuilder Steve Williams among 14-member team for CAC championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran Steve Williams is among 14 of the country’s top bodybuilders selected to fly the country’s flag at the upcoming IFBB Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships set for September 21-25 in Aruba.

Williams, who was offered an IFBB pro card after winning the masters bodybuilding division at the Roger Boyce Classic in June this year, is yet to accept the offer. He will now seek to win a pro card in the open class at the CAC which would allow him to compete in all bodybuilding categories at pro shows. A bodybuilder has up to a year after being offered a pro in which to accept it.

The team also includes national champion Rodney George who captured the overall men’s bodybuilding title at the National Championships held last month and will vie for the right to an IFBB Pro Card in a number of categories.

Also included in the team is Tenneson Cornelius who muscled his way to four individual titles during the August 20 event at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. He captured the Men’s Physique Overall title while also winning both the Jr Men’s Physique and the Novice Men’s Physique title. Cornelius had earlier won the Men’s Physique Class A division.

Making the cut as well is Naricca Ballantyne who was dominant in the Bikini Fitness competition, claiming the overall title after having walked away with the Class B prize. She also won the Masters Bikini accolade.

Kayla Joseph, who was crowned queen of the Bikini Wellness competition after having being the lone competitor, will also bid for her IFBB Pro Card at the CAC championships. She is joined in the team by winner of the Masters Wellness division, Ahjanya King.

Winner of the Men’s Physique Class B division, Larenz Benjamin, will also make the trip alongside Jonathan Aubrey who claimed the Novice Classic Physique title at the nationals. Shaquelle Thomas, who posed her way to the Classic Physique Open title, is also part of the 14-member team.

The other members of the team are Franklin Carbon, winner of the Masters Bodybuilding category, winner of the heavyweight bodybuilding category Tony Phillip, and Yvette Butler and Kala Francis. Classic physique competitor Brad Benjamin rounds off the selections. The team will be coached by IFBB Pro, Elvis Bailey.