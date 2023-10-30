Veteran Antigua Barbuda Labour Party member, James Tanny Rose, passes away

In a solemn announcement, it has been reported that James Tanny Rose, a dedicated and long-serving member of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), has passed away. Mr Rose’s untimely demise occurred on Monday while he was receiving medical care at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC).

Sources close to the situation revealed that he had been placed on a ventilator over the weekend, marking a critical turn in his health. His passing has cast a sombre shadow over the party and the local community.

James Tanny Rose held a distinguished position within the ABLP and made significant contributions to the political and cultural landscape of Antigua and Barbuda.

He was not only a dedicated party member but also a founding member of the renowned Halcyon Steel Orchestra and the Voice of the ABLP.

The news of his death has left a profound void in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. James Tanny Rose was revered for his unwavering commitment to the development of both culture and politics in the nation.

The loss of James Tanny Rose is keenly felt by the entire community, as he was a beloved and respected figure who left an indelible mark on the lives of many. His legacy, which includes his tireless efforts to improve the nation, will be remembered and cherished by all.