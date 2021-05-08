Vernon A Jeffers Snr is Executive Chairman of the ABHTA

Spread the love













Former Chairman Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), Vernon A Jeffers Snr has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, the association announced in a release on Friday.

Jeffers took up the position on May 1st, 2021, as the industry continues to recover from the setbacks presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. His work will be focused on supporting the Board of Directors and Management of the Association in meeting its strategic goals.

“I have had the distinct pleasure to serve not only as Chairman of the Association (2019 – 2021) but also as a Director of the Board for over 10 years,” Jeffers said.

“With this new appointment, I intend to support my colleagues in the industry by focusing squarely on the matters that will help support the recovery of our sector and build on my past experiences to ensure that the association’s mandate remains top level priority.”

Meanwhile, First Vice Chairman of the ABHTA, Alex de Brito highlighted the fact that all the members of the ABHTA have been going through an extremely challenging time in their respective businesses.

“We’ve seen the hope of increased arrivals and the disappointment of our source markets closing or increasing restrictions on travel. This has meant, that in the short term, our recovery will be slow. This also means that we each have an increased focus on our business and our operations to ensure that we all remain viable post pandemic. Having someone like Mr. Jeffers step forward to lead the association at this time is critical, to ensure that the demands of the Association are met and that we are focused on charting our way through the pandemic and ultimate recovery of our industry,” de Brito said.

The ABHTA recently held its Bi-Annual General Meeting and Jeffers joins a team of directors who will serve the association for the period 2021 – 2023.

Jeffers currently holds the position of Managing Partner of Jewels Management & Consultancy Inc. His work continues in the industry as he also serves as a director of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.