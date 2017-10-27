Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals

New Story

Venus Williams beat Wimbledon champion Gar-bine Muguruza in straight sets to reach the last four at the WTA Finals, ending the Spaniard’s hopes of finishing the year as world number one.

The American, 37, won 7-5 6-4 in Singapore to secure second place in the White Group behind Karol-ina Pliskova.

Czech Pliskova had already qualified, but ended the round-robin stage with a 6-3 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams will play Caroline Wozniacki or Caroline Garcia in the semis.

Denmark’s Wozniacki has guaranteed a semi-final place with two wins, and will win the White Group with victory over French eighth seed Garcia on Friday.

World number one Simona Halep of Romania then takes on Ukraine’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina, with both women still able to reach the semi-finals heading into the final group matches. (BBC Sport)