Venezuelan nationals jailed on arms, ammunition and drug charges

September 17, 2018 CMC Further Afield No comments
ROSEAU, Dominica, Sept 17, CMC – Three Venezuelan nationals were on Monday ordered to be deported after serving lengthy jail terms on charges of possession of drugs, arms and ammunition.

Ramon Francisco Ramirez Espinosa, Javier Jose Alcantra Natera and Luis Manuel Villarroel Hernandez were also fined EC$20,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) when they appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette for possession of cocaine or in default, two years in jail.

The men, who were arrested on September 12 at a house in Bellvue Chopin, south of here, were also fined EC$2,500 for illegally entering the island and in default serve a six month jail term.

Police said they found 5,500 grams of cocaine and two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition.

Natera and Hernandez pleaded guilty to possession of a 9mm pistol without a valid license and given a one year jail term.

On the charge of ammunition, they were given no separate penalty.
