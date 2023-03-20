Vehicle stolen in Bolans early Sunday morning

- Advertisement -

A 2005 Toyota Run-x with a manual transmission, 6-speed Engine 2ZZ was stolen on Sunday Morning the vehicle was last seen around 2:05 am and was discovered missing around 6:00 am Sunday morning.

The owner of the vehicle claims that neighbours witnessed an unidentified male taking the vehicle in the early morning hours.

The vehicle was allegedly spotted later on Sunday at approximately 1:00 pm in the Freeman’s Village area, driving erratically on Jonas Road in the direction of the Mount Joy service station.

Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of this vehicle may contact the owner Jabari Simon of Bolans Village at 780-1607 or contact the Bolans Police Station as soon as possible.