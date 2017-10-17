Vehicle recovered, carjacking suspect questioned

New Story

One week after she was held-up at a stoplight by a lone gunman who stole her car, Dr. Anike Anthony is back behind the wheel of her Nissan Tiida.

Dr. Anthony retrieved the vehicle yesterday from Police Headquarters with evidence that it had been dusted for fingerprints and processed for evidence.

The driver said the vehicle was still in the same condition as when the gunman fled with it on Independence Drive two Mondays ago.

She explained that a Liberta resident became suspicious when they saw the vehicle parked close to their home overnight on Tuesday and called police. The responding officer reportedly recognised the car as the one that was stolen during a carjacking the night before.

The police towed the evidence to the American Road precinct.

Dr. Anthony escaped injury when the gunman opened fire and stole the vehicle on October 9. She was driving home from the Ottos Wesleyan Church with her doors unlocked and windows partially down when, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an armed assailant ordered her out the car.

The driver managed to call for help with the cellphone she still had in her hand as she exited the car.

Dr. Anthony said her car was at the traffic light queue when the gunshot rang out. She explained that the drama unfolded unbeknownst to the occupants of the other vehicles waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

The doctor’s medical tools, personal items and her two daughters’ school bags were still in the car yesterday when she retrieved the stolen vehicle.

At press time, police officials told OBSERVER media that a Barbudan man is being questioned about the armed carjacking.