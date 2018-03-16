Vehicle bursts into flames

March 16, 2018

A couple and their infant daughter escaped unhurt tonight when the vehicle in which they were traveling started smoking and burst into flames.

The family includes a female prosecutor from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a police officer.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Temple Street.

The Nissan Cefero, A37887, has been destroyed.
