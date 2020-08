Spread the love













VC Bird International Airport resumed operations at 7am this morning, following the suspension of operations yesterday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) announced that the airport was closed to all commercial traffic at 2.30pm Friday but the threat of the storm has since subsided, allowing operations to continue as normal.

Passengers with imminent travel plans are being asked to check with their airlines for any further updates.