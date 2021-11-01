VC Bird International Airport launches revamped website as Independence treat

ST. GEORGE, Antigua and Barbuda – 31st October, 2021 – The VC Bird International Airport has launched its revamped and innovatively enhanced website aimed at introducing yet another level of convenience to the travelling public.

The site, found at www.vcbia.com, will go live on Monday November 1st, Independence Day in Antigua and Barbuda. The launch culminates many months of tedious work to ensure that the website improves and delivers on the highest levels of traveller expectation.

It provides a wealth of information for anyone travelling to or from Antigua and Barbuda and offers mobile friendly features for the traveller on the go.

Persons visiting the site will be able to secure information on the Airport’s Fast Track service and its Executive Lounge to make bookings if they desire access to these exclusive services.

It opens a visual window into the array of services and facilities that helped to earn the VC Bird International Airport its recognition as one of the finest in the Caribbean.









“We couldn’t have chosen a better time to launch the site. Independence is an occasion that evokes a sense of pride among Antiguans and Barbudans and we are equally excited that we can showcase our services and the efforts of a hardworking staff to travellers in this way,” stated CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Euletta Francis.

One of the main drivers behind the project is the Airport’s Commercial Manager Geneva George. She credited the entire team, including the developer and the IT team, for their untiring efforts in pulling all of the parts together.

“I am very proud to be associated with the project. Among its other exceptional features, the site also makes flight information available to the traveller from any page they might be visiting,” beamed the airport’s IT Coordinator Jasen Lewis.

The platform has also been made responsive to the rapidly evolving trends in the flight industry. Its exceptional scalability makes it possible for E-Commerce and Advertising features to soon be added.

The website is now yet another versatile and effective service that members of the country’s tourism sector can add to their arsenal of marketing tools.