Vast majority of disabled people ‘vulnerable’ during hurricane season

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The head of the disability movement in Antigua and Barbuda believes that people with disabilities continue to be ignored in emergency planning, despite the higher risks they face.

Bernard Warner, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons Living with Disabilities, told Observer that extreme weather is making their predicament deadlier. He claimed that his own investigations suggest as many as 95 percent of local disabled people are vulnerable during hurricane season.

Several people with varying disabilities living in precarious accommodation were displaced by the severe flooding in November 2020.

Amputee Sharon Walters, who still lives in St Johnston’s Village, was unable to move on her own, while Kenroy Phillip, of Central Street, could not remain indoors because his house was leaking from the heavy rains. Jeannie Harris, of Yorks, who is unable to walk had the same issue.

Warner confirmed that there’s been little change in the living conditions of these people in the three years since the floods.

Better living arrangements for people with disabilities has been a loud cry from the association but getting these infrastructures improved has not been easy. According to Warner, “the government just doesn’t care”.

He told Observer that his concern for his disabled members is a year-round agony, but it becomes even more overbearing during the Atlantic hurricane season.

“Over the years we as an association have been trying to provide the support singlehandedly but we can no longer continue because of limited resources. The government has not given us any support in terms of disaster preparedness. They are not properly engaging us so we can do something in the case of a major storm,” he said.

When a storm approaches and residents scramble to prepare, the needs of disabled people may be overlooked. In some cases, people with visual and hearing difficulties may not have obtained all pertinent safety information.

Warner said in areas under an evacuation order, some people with disabilities may not easily be able to leave because of transportation and logistics issues.

The precarious state of many homes was brought into sharp focus during the catastrophic floods of November 2020.

“When we make submissions on behalf of these people, we don’t get any help … We cannot say that [government] have engaged us in any real tangible way. I am not saying they don’t assist people with disabilities but when we make reports, we don’t get help,” he claimed.

The government, through the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), has been making efforts to upgrade its emergency response and resiliency plans to cover the often overlooked demographic.

Warner said one of the areas often neglected is the hurricane shelters which he said are not adequately equipped for people with impairments, especially those with mobility issues.

“None of the shelters are accessible or equipped to provide any sort of support for people with disabilities. They use schools and churches…the severely challenged cannot properly use these facilities,” he explained.

He said over the years, governments have not provided adequate support for people with disabilities.

“A lot of it is just talk. There is a total failure when it comes to disaster preparedness for disabled people. You hear officials say they have worked with the association but that’s just talk. There’s nothing tangible to support that,” he claimed.

Warner added that his statement should not be seen as political but as one of “human crisis”.

Meanwhile, NODS PRO, Midcie Francis told Observer that currently, churches and schools are mainly the buildings that are used as shelters, and while some may be accessible to persons with disabilities, others may not be.

However, efforts have been made in recent times to address the issue.

“The Department of Environment embarked on a project, a few years ago, to enhance shelters, install ramps and expand bathrooms to allow for easier access … at Villa Baptist, Church of God of Prophecy on Rowan Henry Street, the Catholic Church in Villa and Tindall Seventh Day Adventist Church,” she said.