Vandals leave profanity on school’s walls

All Saints Secondary School was the target of vandals who spray-painted profanity and a threat, on several walls of the administrative department and the library.

George Edwards, the principal, told OBSERVER media that yesterday he was contacted by police just after midnight with news of the vandalism.

“I informed the Ministry of Education, and the senior education officer and the minister of education were here to address the staff. Afterwards, we spoke to the students and since the building has to be cleaned we dismissed the students,” he said.

When OBSERVER media arrived at the school at approximately 10:00 a.m., the students had just been dismissed and teachers were preparing to wrap up their workday. Profanity was painted on the doors of the principal’s office, the library and administrative office. A window of the staff room was smashed by what is believed to have been the large rock sitting in the middle of the floor of that room.

Obscene language was painted on a step, columns, doors and walls and a cryptic threat was scrawled on a wall.

Edwards said that security personnel were not on the compound at the time of the vandalism, however the school’s security system was triggered. Even though a window of the staff room was smashed in, Edwards said that initial assessments indicate that nothing was taken from the building. Classes at the school are expected to resume on Monday after the black paint is removed over the weekend.

This is not the first time that the school has been targeted by vandals. In February 2016, the administrative block of the school was destroyed by a blaze that the fire department determined to be arson. Following the incident, Michael Browne, minister of education, estimated that it would cost approximately $2.2 million to rebuild the burnt areas.