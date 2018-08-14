Van Dyk has high hopes for ‘Calypso Girls’

Irene Van Dyk

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Former South African and New Zealand netballer, Irene Van Dyk, believes that Trinidad and Tobago can once again become world champions.

Van Dyk, the most-capped international player of all time, made the comments during the opening day of a four-day netball coaching clinic being held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago, world champions in 1979, is the only nation outside of Australia and New Zealand to do so.

“It’s going to take some time but they are definitely on the right track. The competitiveness is there, I have no doubt that Trinidad and Tobago will be back,” Van Dyk said on Tuesday while at a ceremony at the VIP Lounge at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

 Van Dyk, who is now retired, is one of the world’s best-known netballers having represented South Africa 72 times and New Zealand 145 times during a 20-year career.

She was also voted as New Zealand’s Sportswoman of the Year in 2003.

The ‘Calypso Girls’ as they are affectionately known are currently ranked 13th in the world.

Van Dyk said she was happy to be in Trinidad where she could share her wealth of knowledge with the players and administrators.

“The people who are here want to grow, they want to make netball the best game for the people that play netball. The knowledge in this room is unbelievable so it’s lovely to share the knowledge and experiences with the other coaches as well.

“Moments like this are what coaches live for. You get to share your knowledge, wanting the sport to grow…Incorporating different coaches from different countries to come in and show the skills and level of professionalism that is needed to grow the sport,” Van Dyk added.
