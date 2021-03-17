Vacation For Police Officers On Hold

Spread the love













The Police Administration has opted to suspend all vacation applications within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda until further notice.

A memorandum dated March 17, signed by Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, stated that “the human resource aspect of the Police Force has been adversely affected during the Global Pandemic caused by COVID19. Although measures have been adopted to decrease the effects on our members, we continue to see an increase in the number of members who are unable to perform official duties.”

The administration says it will consider applications for emergency leave as they continue to monitor the effects of the global pandemic on the policeforce.

Read full memorandum below: