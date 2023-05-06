- Advertisement -

Ministry of Education hosts junior calypso and soca workshops

The cultural unit within the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries will conduct a series of Junior Calypso and Junior Party Monarch workshops for youngsters aged five to 19 looking to improve their skills.

The workshops will cover song writing, stage performance and vocal training, and commence today at the Villa Primary School from 9am to 12pm, a release said.

The sessions, which will be facilitated by some of Antigua’s iconic arrangers, calypsonians and soca artists, promise to be a monumental step in moulding young aspiring stars.

According to Khan Cordice, Director of the cultural unit, “These workshops are specifically geared towards developing our young calypsonians and soca artists, which will provide continuity within the art form. This gives me a good feeling as we work towards ensuring that calypso and soca maintain their rightful place during the annual festival.”

To register, interested persons must bring their completed registration forms to the Villa Primary School on the day of the workshop.

Forms can be collected from the Culture offices on Lower Nevis Street, Festivals office on Redcliffe Street or Creative Industries office on Old Parham Road.

For further information, contact the cultural unit at 562-1724, Jagga Martin at 464-0535 or Ogliver ‘Destroyer’ Jacobs at 774-5621.