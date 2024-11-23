UWI school ABIIT while NATES dominate 77 Bus Service

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The ABAVA Business League continued on Thursday evening at the YMCA Sports Complex which featured an exciting double header. The first match saw UWI being the overcomers in a three-set battle against ABIIT showing their higher degree of skill. After dropping the first set 22-25, they mounted an impressive comeback, claiming the second set 25-19. The deciding set saw them secure a 15-11 win, taking the match 2-1.

The second match witnessed a one-sided affair from Nates Photography against 77 Bus Service. NATES displayed ruthless efficiency, overwhelming their opponents 25-16 in the first set before sealing a comprehensive victory with a 25-8 win in the second. The straight-sets victory (2-0) highlighted NATES’ dominance throughout the encounter.

On Saturday evening, the league continues with another double-header which will see the Media take on EZ Flyers at 7pm whereas Royalton will take on the Island Academy.