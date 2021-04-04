UWI GUILD PRESIDENT-ELECT ENCOURAGES STUDENTS DURING PANDEMIC

Spread the love













Though the Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a dampening impact on the education sector, persons looking to acquire tertiary education should not feel discouraged.

That is the word from Guild President-Elect at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus, Shakita Christopher.

Christopher was victorious in the recently held Guild elections and will be leading an all-female council when her tenure begins on June 1.

Speaking to Observer on the impact of the pandemic, Christopher said the many changes made – including the shift to online learning – will improve access to a wider cross-section of people.

The President-Elect commended her colleague – outgoing Guild President Caleb Gardiner – for what she called a positive start to the transition process and pledged to build on the work he has been doing over the course of his tenure.

Christopher also spoke with jubilation on the historic-making election at the campus, which saw all the council positions filled by women including Chaneil Imhoff- Vice President Elect, Kemoya Dennis- Secretary Elect, Michelle Paige- Treasurer Elect, Roshineque Ferris- Re-elected Public Relations Officer, Malika Ward- Union Committee Chairperson Elect, Viani James – Games Committee Chairperson Elect, Zaire Charles – School of Management, Science and Technology Representative Elect, Danitrea Merchant- National and International Affairs Chairperson Elect.

She called the feat remarkable and said she was anticipating executing some of the plans they have specifically for the women at the campus.