UWI gets Mace

During the 2021 Presentation of Graduates of The UWI Five Islands, a new ceremonial mace of The UWI was carried by President of the Guild of Students in the Academic Procession. Pictured are Professor Densil A Williams, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Five Islands Campus (left), Carlos Miro (centre) who gifted the ceremonial mace to The UWI Five Islands Campus, and Daniella Hickling, Director of Administration who received the gift on behalf of The UWI. (Photo courtesy Five Islands)