UWI Five Islands campus set for massive expansion with US$80 million Saudi loan

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

Though it currently sits in the shadow of the larger, more established landed campuses, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands campus is set to emerge as a force of its own in a matter of years, with a massive expansion project on the cards.

The project – which is part of a wider goal to increase the campus’ student complement and improve access to tertiary education in the subregion – will be funded by a US$80 million loan from the Saudi Fund for Development, negotiated and agreed with the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

It will see the campus built out to encompass far more than the current offerings – to include student housing, administrative buildings, a library, a sports complex and recreation facilities, among others.

Artist impression of expanded UWI Five Islands campus

During a signing ceremony at the campus yesterday, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Densil Williams, spoke about the urgent need for more space, to meet the requirements for the long-term vision of the campus.

“The Five Islands campus is on an expansion path, to ensure that we meet the access revolution in tertiary education. We know the vision; we’re going to get to at least 5,000 students over the next five to 10 years, and we’re looking at 1,000 within the next two to three years.

“We’re almost at 1,000 [and] maybe by the end of this academic year we should be at about 1,000 students. But to get there, and to support this, we have to make sure that we’re building to support this vision.

“We have planned this campus properly…we sat down and we modelled what this campus will look like over the foreseeable future. We say, if we go to 5,000 students, how much space do we need? If we go to 7,500, how much do we need? [And] if we go to 11,000, how much will we need?

“When we get to that maximum number…we’re going to need roughly 265,000 square meters of space. For our medium-term vision – where we’re looking at 5,000 students in the next five years or so – we need 123,000 square meters of space. Today…we only have roughly about 8,000 square meters,” Williams explained.

Work on the expansion project is set to commence in a matter of weeks, following the signing of the loan agreement, and the government expressed confidence that – based on the conditions of the agreement, as well as the country’s revenue-generating potential – it will successfully repay the loan without any issues.

Meanwhile, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the UWI, spoke about the importance of the campus’ placement here in Antigua, and its importance to the twin island nation’s socio-economic development.

“This decision by the Prime Minister and his government to invest in a University of the West Indies project here in Antigua and Barbuda is evidence that we are rising in every jurisdiction of our community.

Parcels of land acquired for expanded UWI Five Islands campus (current campus sits on area marked in red) (Photos courtesy UWI Five Islands campus)

“Antigua and Barbuda was there at the beginning, in 1948, when this university was established. Our philosophy has been that all parts of our community should receive this kind of investment for the upliftment of their communities.

“I wish to commend the Prime Minister and the government of Antigua and Barbuda for having confidence in their university and for arranging to establish this campus here that will be the path to prosperity for this nation,” Sir Hilary said.

Yesterday’s ceremony was attended by a slew of government officials and private sector leaders, though the signing portion was delayed by several hours, as the arrival of the delegation from Saudi Arabia was affected by weather conditions.

The Saudi Fund for Development is a Saudi Arabian government agency that provides development assistance to developing countries by financing social and infrastructure projects.