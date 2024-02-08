UWI Five Islands campus closure due to inclement weather

- Advertisement -



Due to the inclement weather affecting Antigua & Barbuda and the Flash Flood Warning in place, The UWI Five Islands Campus will remain closed.

Students are asked to note that classes will be shifted online where possible and are asked to check their UWI email for updates.

Persons conducting business with the campus can contact the respective departments via e-mail.

We ask that all members of the campus community and the country remain vigilant and safe at this time.