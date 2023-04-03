UWI FIC’s Lifelong Learning Unit, A&B Association of Georgia open more scholarship opportunities to nationals

- Advertisement -

An overseas foundation, the Antigua & Barbuda Association of Georgia (ABAG), has partnered with the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus to offer fully paid scholarships to 25 deserving nationals.

The scholarships are being offered for a course of study in Gerontological Care and Well-being, that is available through the Lifelong Learning Unit, which was established in 2021.

During the signing ceremony, Executive Director of the Lifelong Learning Unit Paula CM Lee told that the scholarships are specifically being offered to individuals in underserved communities and members of households who have an interest in increasing knowledge, improving skills, and earning credentials in this area of study.

“The Gerontological Care and Well-being course is designed to raise the level of awareness of geriatrics and all other factors that impact aging adults,” Lee said.

“Theories of aging, Mental Health and the Ages, Aging and the disease process, Advocacy for the ages, clinical skills for elderly care, and creating a healthy care environment are several of the learning and development modules that will be offered throughout the course, she added.

The course will commence on 24th April, 2023 with Rochelle Zachariah-Gore being the primary lecturer. It is scheduled to run for 13 weeks, and sessions will be for two hours, two days each week.

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Association of Georgia, Worthson Richards said the organisation was launched in 2021.

He said the foundation has focused on education and is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by enabling them to achieve their highest potential.

ABAG Foundation has offered programmes for mentoring high school students and college preparation workshops.

It has also offered scholarships to descendants of Antiguans and Barbudans across the diaspora. An application process is now open for persons wishing to benefit from the scholarship opportunity.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Georgia, Worthson Richards (photos courtesy UWI FIC)