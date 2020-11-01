UWI Campus holds fundraiser to assist financially stricken students

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Five Islands and Open campuses alongside the UWI Mona campus in Jamaica have partnered up to host a virtual 5krun/walk to raise funds for students who have been impacted financially by Covid.

The event is a staple in Jamaica but due to Covid is now being rolled out across the region.

It began on November 1 – Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day – and will end on November 21. It is open to the public.

Two representatives from the UWI Five Islands Guild, Caleb Gardener and Rojenique Ferris, gave further details.

“It would be the first installment of the UWI Five Islands campus and all proceeds will go towards raising funds for students who may not have the capability to pay.

“You would register online at www.uwi5k.comj.jm or www.runningevents.ja.com. When you register, you would make a contribution of US$10 which would go towards funding the different scholarships.

“Within 48 hours you will receive an email with all of the information. You will receive a virtual bib with your number as a runner or walker. It is recorded by an app which basically records your speed and how fast you are going and then afterwards you will be expected to upload it to the site and that is how we will know you completed the run or walk,” they explained.

Those persons who may want a more outdoor feel for the walk/run can join the Five Islands campus faculty which has chartered a course around Five Islands for this fundraiser.

Gardener, who is the president of the UWI Five Islands Guild, spoke on the importance of the event.

“Students who are in need are depending on us to finish their degree. Covid-19 definitely impacted us and even before that students had difficulty paying so, it is a sacrifice for them in order to edify themselves.

“The way in which the world is moving right now, education is key. As you know the United Nations has either 17 or 15 SDG goals and number four is quality education and as the OECS region we have the lowest tertiary education rate in the western hemisphere and the UWI Five Islands opens up a gateway to ensure that all the OECS countries can better themselves and students can pursue higher education to restrict brain drain and to also build the economies of the Caribbean,” he explained.

Once persons have registered online, they can collect their packages at the UWI Five Islands Campus. Those former and present students of UWI will receive a medal upon completing the run/walk. Those medals will be received in the mail sometime after.