UTC members give executive an ultimatum — convene meeting within 48 hours, or else

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Members of the United Taxi Company (UTC) have voted to officially request their executive to convene a meeting within 48 hours, failing which the membership will seek to elect a new board.

Yesterday, the Minister of Tourism, Charles “Max” Fernandez met with the general membership near the old airport terminal during which they discussed how to move forward.

Approximately, 30 taxi drivers were in attendance for the discussion.

Photo from the meeting

The dispute between the executive of the airport taxi operators and their 45-member general body arose from the executive delaying holding an election beyond the June 2023 deadline, which angered members and forced them to sign a petition calling for the removal of the executive.

Minister Fernandez spoke to the members yesterday about the need to reach a clear outcome for all parties and recommended that the members write to the executive to formally giving them a period of time to convene a meeting with general members.

“I met with the executive first and I asked their permission to reach out to the body because I try to hear both sides.

“My thing has always been to do things the right way; I believe that the majority has the say and as a result of that … I’m pleased with the outcome, I found that the members were willing to listen,” the Minister said.

The tourism minister also added that there needed to be clearer rules governing the association or company following the resolution of the dispute.

Observer media was allowed to sit in during the meeting, where it was revealed that among the concerns members had with the executive was the president’s decision to postpone a meeting that was due to be held in September.

The revelation was made by a UTC member, who also said that despite attempts by members to request a general meeting with the executive since then, it was “disrespectful” that the president told members that a meeting will be held on December 31.

A vote taken by the general membership approved the motion suggested by Minister Fernandez, hoping that the action will see a resolution to the stand-off.

After the meeting, Keithroy Benjamin said that the executive should have sought a new mandate from the membership to enact any potential changes relating to the association.

“We have elected an executive, and we haven’t heard from them for an entire year and all of a sudden, we are understanding that our status will be changes and there is no advice from the membership, no vote process through which they would have gotten the mandate.

“All we are saying is call an election, run for a new mandate and whoever the people want to lead them, will carry on the work of the organisation,” Benjamin explained.

Overall, members were satisfied at the consensus of the organisation.

“The meeting today was very progressive; we had a large turnout of members, and everyone was pretty much in agreement with the final decision.

“I think one of the main concerns was not having a meeting for over a year, not hearing anything [from the executive] of what actually is going on inside the office … so I hope that with this letter, the current president will actually come forward and let’s resolve this positively,” UTC general member Dwayne Francis told Observer.

Francis added that it was a lapse by the current executive to not have the general body receive any financial report from the executive in over a year—a fact acknowledged by the current President, Henley Daniel during an interview on Observer AM.

President Daniel, along with Director Otis Matthew, spoke about the impasse from the executive’s perspective, blaming Benjamin and Joseph for their failure to honour statutory contributions, the payment of legal fees and other outstanding debt.

Daniel said that they were shocked that the organisation was in deficit of $35,000 and claimed that they were able to address the issue, bringing the financial state of the United Taxi Company back into the black.

“We are asking amongst ourselves, as an executive, what it is they want … when it comes to [me] business is business, I come to the airport to provide a proper service,” UTC Director Matthew said.