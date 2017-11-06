US visitor dies while snorkeling

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 6, CMC – A 64 year old man who was visiting from the United States was pronounced dead after snorkeling on Saturday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police reports that the man was snorkeling with another man shortly before 4 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, when they both got into difficulties in the water.

According to Chief Inspector Frank Owens, fire officers, police and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, and both men were taken to the hospital, where the 64-year-old visitor was pronounced dead.

The second man was kept at the hospital under observation, but his condition was not thought to be life threatening.

Both men were visiting the Cayman Islands with their families.

Police did not give details regarding the incident and up to late Sunday had not released the victim’s name.

This is the seventh water-related death reported in the Cayman Islands this year.