US Secretary of State to visit Jamaica

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to visit Jamaica next month to discuss issues related to bilateral and regional security, energy effrts and economic reform.

The United States Embassy in Kingston says Tillerson is scheduled to arrive on February 7.

The US senior diplomat will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.

Before he lands in Kingston, Tillerson will travel to Mexico City, Mexico; Bariloche and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; and Bogota, Colombia.

A release from the US Embassy says Tillerson will engage with regional partners to promote a safe, prosperous, energy secure, and democratic hemisphere.

He is also expected to advocate for increased regional attention to the current crisis in Venezuela.