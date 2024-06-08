US Faith-Basedorganization vists Antigua

- Advertisement -

Israel United in Christ (IUIC), a faith-based organization based in New York visited their chapter in Antigua on Thursday.

Around 200 of its members who arrived on a cruise ship marched through town sharing their doctrine.



According to correspondence from one of the members, Camille Roberts, the organization is a collective of members who focus on the importance of building and restoring black people, as a nation, back to their true identity and Biblical heritage.



The correspondence also mentioned that their goals include, “restoring our communities from the issues of substance abuse, crime, poverty, police brutality, single-parent households and lack of education and resources for our women, children, elderly, and our men.”



During an appearance on Observer’s Voice of the People they shared their message saying, “We are the Israelites, plain and simple. We are the real Jews. The white man in Israel is not the Jew. The Jews are black, and our objective really is to wake up all people, to take them out of the mindset of the Christian mind because the Christianity that you know today is a forced conversion.



“In every land where the white man has put his foot down, he has colonized, he has enslaved, he has pillaged and robbed throughout all the Caribbean, throughout all Africa. King Leopold. Even here, we had many great revolutionary men stood up. We had sellouts of our people like here in Antigua that would sell their people out right now to let the Chinese come in here, let the Syrians come in and build up their area and take their stuff.”



IUIC connects Biblical figures and events to their heritage by teaching that African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites.



They believe in tracing their lineage back to Biblical characters like the Israelites in the Old Testament and connecting historical events such as the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt to their own heritage and identity.



This connection to Biblical narratives forms a central part of their teachings and beliefs. Bishop Nathanyel Ben Israel founded the group in 2003, the Antiguan chapter became official early this year.