US eighty million approved for UWI Five Islands expansion

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands campus has received a US$80 million loan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will be used for an expansion of the campus.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Gaston Browne announced the loan, stating that the expansion of the campus will increase the academic skills of the entire Caribbean.

“[The government of Saudi Arabia] have bought into the initiative in which we have indicated to them that we are not only educating our people, but we will be providing one of the best education infrastructures in the Caribbean region,” the Prime Minister announced on his radio station.

In June 2022, a Saudi Arabian team travelled to the country for advanced discussions on assistance to the university, according to the Cabinet notes at the time.