US Congress Reconvenes to Finish Certifying Biden’s Electoral College Win

Spread the love













(WSJ) – Congress reconvened Wednesday night to complete the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, with lawmakers returning hours after being rushed out as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Wednesday night. “We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution and for our nation, and we’re going to do it tonight.”