US BASED ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MUSIC WEEK INITIATIVE

Spread the love













Creators and producers of numerous high powered successful events in the United States LIMERZ INC have

announced the launch of Antigua & Barbuda Music Week (ABMW), a new and bold initiative geared towards

publicizing music from Antigua & Barbuda globally.

To this end, they are inviting companies to partner and support the event that runs from April 19, to 25, 2021.

LIMERZ INC is an innovative entertainment company focused on conceiving, creating, and executing impactful,

music-based live experiences delivered through different mediums.

Its founders, Clint James, Marsha Martin, and Franklyn Benjamin, each has over 10 years of experience in

production and creative development.

James said they are requesting artists, Radio Stations, Mas Bands, all DJs local and abroad, blogs and social media

influencers to join this historic initiative to celebrate Antigua & Barbuda in a big way.

This year’s event will also salute the career of Sir Rupert “King Swallow” Philo.