Urgent appeal for blood for double amputee

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities, Bernard Warner (right), with double amputee, Lenroy “Lumma” Hazlewood

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

An urgent appeal has been made for residents to donate blood to assist double leg amputee Lenroy “Lumma” Hazelwood who is currently at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) in a serious condition.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities, Bernard Warner, launched the appeal on Hazelwood’s behalf on Monday.

He said Hazelwood has not fully recovered from two surgeries he had last year — one at MSJMC and another in Trinidad — to correct a problem which left him partially paralysed on the left side of his face.

“He has been having a lot of difficulties holding up his head, he is having hearing problems, he is partially blind in one eye. He has been having a very difficult time over the past few years and we had to take him back to the hospital,” Warner said.

“His situation is really serious and authorities at the hospital say he is in need of blood urgently. We’re asking anyone who can assist to please do so; it does not matter the blood type.”

Hazelwood, a construction worker, has been previously recognised by Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph for his perseverance through hardship.

In January 2016, Hazelwood was presented with a pair of prosthetic legs by the Ministry of Health.