UPP’s Small Business Pull-Up initiative returns in July

- Advertisement -

World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day is celebrated by the United Nations on June 27th every year. The United Progressive Party (UPP) is recognizing the contributions of hundreds of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises throughout the nation with the re-launch of The Small Business Pull Up.

The Party has announced the return of this ever-popular initiative that spotlights the tremendous contributions of MSMEs as the backbone of the economy.

In the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, the Small Biz Pull-Up was a big draw for business owners and Party supporters. This initiative aims to foster the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their offerings and establish valuable connections within and beyond the community.

This next edition of the Small Biz Pull-Up is slated for Saturday July 13.

Patrons are asked to gather at 2 pm at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church on Seaton’s Main Road. The procession will venture through the community, supporting various businesses and highlighting their offerings via social media.

UPP Caretaker in St Phillip’s North, Senator Alex Browne (pictured) believes in supporting neighbourhood enterprises since the money stays within the community and supports local development.

“We want to energize the small-business sector, because it takes hard work, patience, and dedication to run a small enterprise. Wealth should not be measured solely by an individual’s financial status, but also by how he or she supports community development,” Senator Browne said.

He further highlighted the tremendous potential for developing community-based tourism as a new niche, especially in the community of St Phillip’s North. Studies suggest that small businesses account for 90% of the world’s businesses, 60 to 70% of employment, and 50% of the global economy.