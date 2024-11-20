UPP’s Senate Minority Leader steps down after a decade of service

- Advertisement -

By Azara Lavia

After a decade of distinguished service in the Upper House, the Senate Minority Leader Shawn Nicholas has bid farewell leaving behind an indelible legacy of commitment, leadership, and advocacy.

She was first appointed on April 2, 2013, as a Government Senator under the United Progressive Party administration by then Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer and was reappointed in 2014 by Spencer, who was then Leader of the Opposition.

She was later reappointed to the Senate in 2018 by Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle and again in 2023 as Senate Minority Leader.

In her farewell address, she expressed gratitude to the Leader of the Opposition for entrusting her with the opportunity to lead.

Known for urging her team to thoroughly prepare for debates, her tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to professionalism and excellence.

Speaking to Observer media, Senator Nicholas conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Antigua and Barbuda and expressed appreciation for the unwavering support from her colleagues throughout her tenure, ” I express heartfelt thanks to my UPP colleagues; those who are active and those who have served. I would have benefited tremendously from their knowledge which is why I would like to pass it on to those who come after me.”

Nicholas also emphasized her commitment to supporting and mentoring other senators, fostering their development and professional growth within the Senate. ” I see my role now as a mentor and guide for those who come after me. I would like to share my experience for the benefit of my UPP colleagues and others as they continue in the service to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”

She also expressed appreciation for the resource persons who provided research assistance and subject expertise, emphasizing the importance of preparation in effective debate.

Additionally, she commended the dedicated parliamentary staff for their unwavering support throughout her tenure.

The Senator’s illustrious career featured a number of significant achievements, with some highlights being her participation in the crafting of A Gendered Approach to Lawmaking, along with her efforts at championing inclusive language in legislation thus ensuring gender equity in the framing of laws and the Senate’s Revised Standing Orders. She also played a key role in the review and approval of the Gender Caucus. While this initiative faced challenges, her efforts to establish a functional Gender Caucus underscored her dedication to advocating for women’s issues.

The Senator extended heartfelt thanks to her UPP colleagues, past and present, for their support in her parliamentary journey.

Looking ahead, the outgoing Senate Minority Leader plans to embrace a mentorship role, offering guidance to emerging leaders while continuing her advocacy for causes close to her heart, including the empowerment of women and the youth.

As she transitions from active parliamentary service, her contributions will undoubtedly inspire future generations of leaders.

Her legacy as a voice of reason, an advocate for equity, and a champion of progress will continue to resonate within and beyond the Senate chambers.