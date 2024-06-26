UPP’s Gladys Potter to host town hall meeting to hear residents’ concerns

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party’s caretaker for St John’s Rural South, Gladys Potter, will host a town hall meeting and ‘social hour’ as part of a “significant opportunity for residents to engage in meaningful dialogue”.

Potter told Observer that members of the community will be able to share their thoughts on specific areas of the constituency that require improvements and share their opinions on how to improve the standard of living for residents.

“So over two months ago, I was connecting with the residents of St John’s Rural South, more specifically the youth, and finding out what exactly are their challenges and the way I can assist them.

“I’ve always been in the constituency, meeting with residents and hearing their daily issues, and I recognised that there was a need for us to come together as a community and, if we work together, we can address the different challenges that all of us are facing.

“So, this space is an opportunity for us as a community to discuss the way in which we can improve the quality of living for all of us who reside in in St John’s Rural South,” she said.

“In addition to that, leading up to the general election, I did promise that one of the ways I would proceed is have regular meetings with the community so I can hear from them, take their suggestions, do my part and report back to them.”

According to her press release, the event will kick off with a ‘social hour’ aimed at providing residents with an opportunity to access essential services from a qualified doctor and lawyer, while providing information to streamline access to other health and employment services.

“So, this social is just a time where we can check upon each other [and] have the opportunity for persons who have challenges in terms of finding employment; we are taking their names, information and see how we can assist persons.

“Additionally, you have senior citizens or persons who have a parent, grandparent who they haven’t filled out their life certificate and they need assistance with that, we’re going to be offering that service as well,” she explained, referring to proof-of-life documentation needed to continue to access pensions etc.

“In addition, we have a lot of persons who need to get a passport and they are not able to because either they don’t have the time or are not able to get somebody to verify the photo, so we’re going to have professionals available in the constituency who would be able to confirm and verify and assist them in that area,” Potter added.