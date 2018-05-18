UPP will allow people to vote conscience

New Story

The Opposition United Progressive Party says it would not seek to thwart the government’s planned referendum on the Caribbean Court of Justice as Antigua and Barbuda’s final appellate court.

The party’s political leader, Harold Lovell however says, the party still holds its original position about the scope of any planned referendum.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lovell is responding to comments made at Wednesday’s special retirement sitting for CCJ president, Sir Dennis Byron, where the current attorney general, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin said the government will proceed with the referendum soon.

That’s minister of legal affairs, Steadroy Benjamin. UPP leader Harold Lovell says his personal position has not changed.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Meanwhile, Lovell says he believes that the idea that former A-G Justin Simon has for a simultaneous regional referendum on the C-C-J, would take the politics out of it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s the political leader of the Opposition United Progressive Party, Harold Lovell.

In 2016, the government started an island-wide education campaign in preparation for a referendum on the C-C-J. But, it later halted the process, blaming the opposition and accusing it of a lack of support.

Currently, although all Caricom countries turn to the CCJ to decide on trade issues in its original jurisdiction, only four out of 15 nations have signed on to the regional court in its appellate jurisdiction. These are Barbados, Belie, Dominica and Guyana.

Other Caricom countries use the London based Privy Council.