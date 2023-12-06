UPP to host townhall on ABST increase; Financial Secretary says increase will boost revenues by $50M

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The United Progressive Party (UPP) will be hosting a townhall meeting on Thursday to discuss the announcement by the government that a 2 percent increase in the Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) will be implemented in the new year.

The opposition political party has disagreed with the policy announcement which is expected to be officially announced by the Prime Minister during 2024 Budget presentation next week.

The townhall, at the Glanvilles Community Center at 7:30 pm will take place after Governor General Sir Rodney Williams delivers the Throne Speech earlier in the day.

The UPP is expected to hold different townhalls in different communities as they engage with their supporters and the public about what they feel is an unnecessary and burdensome tax increase from 15 percent ABST to 17 percent.

However, on state media Monday night, Financial Secretary Rasona Davis-Crump said the government has been operating at a loss for some time and needed to take certain fiscal measures to boost revenues.

“We are running primary deficits, so we don’t have sufficient to cover our operations and our interest payments,” she said.

“The ECCB [Eastern Caribbean Central Bank] would have set a monetary target of 25 percent of GDP as what we would want to ideally be at for tax to GDP to be able to fund the activities of government and be able to supply to the population what the government is responsible for,” she added.

Davis-Crump stated that the government is 10 percent away from that target goal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department Jermaine Jarvis said that the government is expected to surpass tax revenue collection for 2023 compared to the 2022 figures of $752 million.

“We are on track to exceed the performance of 2022 in terms of tax revenue collection …we still have a fair way to go [to reach $800 million] but we do see some improvements,” he said.

Out of the more than $700 million collected last year, just over $300 million was from ABST.

The Financial Secretary also stated that for contractors and suppliers within the country to whom the government was in arrears, “it was not that an issue that we do not want to pay but the revenue disparity has made it more difficult.

“So, there is a menu of options available and, as technicians, we would have looked at the numbers — persistent deficits, unable to fund the expenditure, even the minimum expenditure that we have we are undertaking now–and we made some recommendations to Cabinet.

“That include addressing some expenditure, but mainly our main problem is on the revenue side, a number of measures that need to be considered,” Davis-Crump stated.

The technicians said that there needed to be a broadening of the tax base, which they made clear will not involve the items that have been zero-rated such as chicken, fish, butter, fresh fruits and vegetables, rice and flour.

Zero-rated items are supplies which are subject to ABST, but at the rate of zero percent.