UPP talks direct investment with diaspora in US

The first leg of a tour targeting Antiguans and Barbudans living in the United States concludes today.

A United Progressive Party (UPP) delegation comprising Political Leader Harold Lovell, Deputy Political Leader Jamale Pringle and four other candidates began the journey on September 28 making stops in Florida, New York, and Georgia where many nationals reside.

The initiative’s theme, “Partnership for Investment and Nation Building”, highlights the party’s nation building campaign to create jobs through strategic investment.

Lovell’s intention is to engage thousands of people in the diaspora who claim Antiguan and Barbudan ancestry, feel linked to the country by friendship, business, education, interest, or affinity and who are interested in the country’s investment landscape.

He is also expected to make several announcements about a structure to facilitate Diaspora Direct Investments (DDI), as well as special investment packages.

The UPP’s Political Leader will also identify and meet key influencer groups across the US with Antiguan and Barbudan connections – including business networks, cultural and sporting associations, and community groups to encourage them to invest.

The delegation will engage in a series of press briefings and interviews with representatives from the broadcast, digital and print media.

According to a recent press statement, the Georgia event attracted over 40 principals and senior executives of various organisations where keen interest in Antigua and Barbuda’s strong capacity for trade and investment was expressed in the areas of tourism, air transportation, manufacturing, agricultural technology, financial technology, and international banking.

Lovell described the reception as “highly successful” and emphasised that job creation and economic diversification were the highest priority issues on the agenda.

“While we are proud of our tourism industry and the potential of our product, we recognise that the world is changing, and we must also develop other key sectors. We highlighted Antigua and Barbuda’s key assets as an ideal business location, a premier tourism destination, central geographic location, trained work force, and stable currency,” he stated.