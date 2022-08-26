UPP Small Business Pull-Up continues this Saturday

- Advertisement -

Members of the United Progressive Party will continue their “Small Business Pull-Up” in the St George constituency this Saturday.

The initiative, which is organised to show support for small businesses, is being staged in different constituencies each week and will highlight the UPP’s vision for small business development.

On Saturday 27th August, a convoy of supporters will gather at the popular food spot on Pigotts Main Road which features close to a dozen vendors. The group will also make stops in New Winthorpes, Barnes Hill and end in Potters. Along the route, they will patronize chefs, artisans, farmers and other vendors to help spark business activity in the community.

Algernon Watt, UPP Candidate for St. George, said “It is time to support our small businesses, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet. We want to inspire dreamers to become successful, and individuals with ideas to create teams with vision.”

The first event was held last Saturday in the All Saints East & St Luke Constituency.