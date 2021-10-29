25.2 C
St John's
Friday, 29 October, 2021
HomeUncategorizedUPP Senators denied access to Parliament
Uncategorized

UPP Senators denied access to Parliament

0
89

The members of the Senate representing the Opposition United Progressive Party are not present in today’s sitting.

Senator Shawn Nicholas explains their absence is due to a request for senators to show proof of vaccination before entering Parliament.

She says the Speaker of the House Sir Gerald Watt informed members of the decision, reportedly made by him, about a week ago in a letter, but she says the senators are questioning if he has the authority to make such a pronouncement.

The President of the Senate Alincia Williams-Grant addressed the absence of the Opposition at the start of the sitting but said she would respond formally

Previous articleThe Victory Center gets facelift, compliments Kiwanis clubs
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

2 × 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021