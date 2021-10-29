UPP Senators denied access to Parliament

The members of the Senate representing the Opposition United Progressive Party are not present in today’s sitting.

Senator Shawn Nicholas explains their absence is due to a request for senators to show proof of vaccination before entering Parliament.

She says the Speaker of the House Sir Gerald Watt informed members of the decision, reportedly made by him, about a week ago in a letter, but she says the senators are questioning if he has the authority to make such a pronouncement.

The President of the Senate Alincia Williams-Grant addressed the absence of the Opposition at the start of the sitting but said she would respond formally