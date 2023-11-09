UPP Senator Jonathan Joseph renovates home for elderly couple in community outreach effort

- Advertisement -

United Progressive Party (UPP) Senator Jonathan Joseph handed over the keys to a newly renovated home on Monday to an elderly couple—Cavelle and McKenzie Sealey—as part of his community efforts in St Mary’s North.

During an interview on Observer AM yesterday, Senator Joseph explained that the presentation renovation was “very emotional” for the couple and both of them were appreciative of the effort.

“Initially, I approached the Home Advancement Programme for the Indigent (HAPI) for them to get the help [and] I submitted other names for properties I felt needed attention, and I was not successful with that,” he revealed.

Senator Joseph said he had to use his own resources — with assistance from persons who personally knew the family — to ensure that the project was completed.

“It was long and hard; the Sealeys had been out of their home for about two years because even though the project had not started and I was waiting to get the kind of help [I needed], I could not have them stay there due to the condition [of the home],” he said.

He added that he was introduced to the couple in 2018 as part of the UPP’s pre-election efforts where Cavelle Sealey was described by the Senator as a stalwart campaigner.

“At the time, [Cavelle Sealey] was aging and ailing … so she wasn’t able to campaign for me physically but what I do know is that she was praying, and I saw the condition [of her home] and I vowed to address it, win or lose,” Joseph explained.

The Senator, who represents the opposition party in Parliament, said that he doesn’t ascribe to the belief that you cannot get anything done unless your political party is in power.

“While campaigning for a previous candidate, I saw a need in a particular community and I knew that the family wasn’t going to vote for us, and they made it clear…and after the evening when we [campaigners] gathered together, I pulled the candidate aside and said ‘this is what I saw, you know the family’s history but we have to address it’,” he said.